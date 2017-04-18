India, US officials discuss maritime security cooperation

Top Indian and American officials discussed ways to strengthen maritime security cooperation during the two-day India-US Maritime Security Dialogue in Rhode Island.

The officials also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken at the first Maritime Security Dialogue between the two countries.

According to an official readout of the meeting that ended yesterday, “The two sides exchanged views on maritime developments in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and considered steps to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation.”

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (disarmament and international security affairs) Pankaj Sharma while the American delegation was led by David Helvey, the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs.

The next round of the dialogues will take place in India.

Last month, US Pacific Command Commander Admiral Harry Harris had emphasised on increasing cooperation in between the two countries in the maritime security area.