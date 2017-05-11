India, US discuss maritime security cooperation

Top Indian and American officials discussed ways to strengthen maritime security cooperation at the two-day India-US Maritime Security Dialogue which concluded on Wednesday evening at Rhode Island.

The officials also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken at the first Maritime Security Dialogue between the two countries in May 2016

According to a statement issued by the MEA, “The two sides exchanged views on maritime developments in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean region and considered steps to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation.”

The Indian side was led by Pankaj Sharma, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), while the American delegation was led by David Helvey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs. The next round of the dialogues will take place in India.

