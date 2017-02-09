India, US agree to sustain defence partnership

India and the US agreed to maintain the pace and momentum of their partnership, particularly their defence ties, after Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis spoke on the phone with his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said it was the "first conversation" between Mattis and Parrikar.

"Secretary Mattis committed to build upon the tremendous progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years, underscoring the strategic importance of the US-India relationship and India's role in advancing global peace and security," Davis said.

Mattis and Parrikar, he said, also "affirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum on key bilateral defense efforts to include the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative".