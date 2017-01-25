India-UAE condemn use of religion to sponsor terror

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India and the UAE have condemned efforts by States to use religion to sponsor and sustain terrorism against other countries, and resolved to cooperate in countering terrorism by adopting a policy of "zero tolerance" towards the menace.

An India-UAE joint statement on Thursday said the two sides agreed to coordinate efforts to counter radicalisation and misuse of religion by groups and countries for inciting hatred and perpetrating acts of terrorism.

Acknowledging the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security, the two countries reaffirmed their "strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever committed and by whomever, and declared that there could be no justification for terrorism anywhere", it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had held comprehensive talks yesterday on bilateral, regional and international issues after which the two sides signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and over a dozen pacts in key areas like defence, security, trade and energy.

Without naming Pakistan, the statement said, "The two sides condemned efforts, including by States, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries.

"They further deplored efforts by countries to give religious and sectarian colour to political issues and pointed out the responsibility of all States to control the activities of the so-called 'non-State actors'."

The two leaders articulated their unequivocal resolve to cooperate on counterterrorism by adopting a policy of zero tolerance towards the menace, it said.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral collaboration on counterterrorism, information-sharing and capacity-building, the two sides exuded confidence that these efforts would contribute to regional and global peace and security.

"They emphasised the need to facilitate regular exchanges of religious scholars and intellectuals and to organise conferences and seminars to promote the values of peace, tolerance, inclusiveness and welfare that are inherent in all religions," the statement added.

Gravely concerned about the threat posed by terrorism and violent extremism which undermine security and stability, the two leaders agreed that resolute and credible steps must be taken to eliminate safe heavens and sanctuaries that provide shelter to terrorists and their activities.

The Indian side expressed deep appreciation for the solidarity expressed by the UAE on the terrorist attacks on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016 and on the Army camp in Uri in September 2016. .