India, Turkey trade should be balanced: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that joint trade between India and Turkey should be balanced and steps should be taken to achieve that.



Speaking at a business event here, Erdogan said the two countries should move to achieve actual business potential of their ties.



"This meeting marks a new era of business relations," he said.



Erdogan said the two nations can complement each other in several areas including research, and added that his country can assist in India's need for rapid development of infrastructure.



"Joint trade volume should be balanced. Steps should be taken to achieve that," Erdogan said.



Earlier in the day, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Erdogan at Rashtrapati Bhavan where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.



Erdogan, who arrived here on Sunday, is on a two-day state visit to India.