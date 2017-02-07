India takes up Masood Azhar issue with China again

With the US moving the UN to put Pathankot attack mastermind and chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohamed, Masood Azhar, on the list of international terrorists, India has again taken up the matter with China, a senior official said on Tuesday.



"We have been informed of this development (US moving the UN) and the matter has been taken up with the Chinese government," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.



Last year China blocked India's bid to have Masood Azhar declared an international terrorist by the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee.



China repeatedly put a "technical hold" on India's resolution for a ban on Azhar in 2016. India says Azhar is the mastermind of the January 2016 terror attack on the Pathankot air base in Punjab.