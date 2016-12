Agni-5, India's intercontinental, nuclear-capable ballistic missile was sucessfully test fired off Odisha Coast on Monday by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

With a range of nearly 5,000 km, the Agni-5 can carry around 1,000 kg warhead and target Asia including Pakistan and China.

The indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile is 17-metre-long and has launch weight of around 50,000 kg.