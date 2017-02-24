China has no intention of interfering in the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan and instead of opposing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), India should join it in its own larger economic interest, according to a leading Chinese daily which invariably reflects the opinion of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, during the India-China strategic dialogue in Beijing on Wednesday, had opposed the CPEC on the ground that it violated India’s sovereignty since it passes through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). He had also stated that China must explain how India, whose sovereignty had been violated, could take part in the ‘Belt and Road’ summit planned in Beijing in May.

In an op-ed this morning, Global Times wondered why the CPEC had made India apprehensive since the project was an important opportunity not only for the potential benefits it would bring to China and Pakistan but also because it would allow greater cooperation among nations in the region.

Affirming that Beijing has long believed that India and Pakistan should solve their territorial dispute through dialogue and consultations, it said China respected India’s sovereignty concerns. ‘’Taking a strong stand on territorial issues is important, but it’s hoped that India could adopt an objective and more pragmatic attitude towards the ‘One Belt, One Road’ proposal.’’

China proposed this initiative to link countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. The initiative was aimed at promoting an open and inclusive global economy by building cohesive regional trade networks and enhancing connectivity for future growth. The CPEC was not aimed at targeting any third country, the daily said and hoped more countries would become part of the project.

The newspaper also stated that India should not view Pakistan’s development as a threat. China, Pakistan and India could also cooperate to tap the vast economic potential of the Kashmir region.

According to the daily, the CPEC could pave the way for about one million new jobs and attract a strong influx of FDI into the region. India should seize the opportunity to allay misunderstandings with Pakistan through economic cooperation. By joining the CPEC, India would not only benefit economically but could also make itself a pioneer in regional economic integration to better its ambition of becoming an influential regional economic power. China and Pakistan have frequently initiated India to the CPEC and it should respond to the call.

In another article, the daily lamented that China had not been working hard enough to attract science and technology talent from India to work in the country. Over the past few years, China witnessed an unprecedented boom in tech jobs as the country became an attractive destination for foreign research and development centres. However, now some high-tech firms were turning their attention from China to India's relatively low labour costs. Attracting high-tech talent from India could be one of China’s options for maintaining its innovation ability, it added.