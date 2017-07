India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting of BRICS top security officials.

Doval, along with his counterparts from member countries - Brazil, Russia and South Africa -- called on Xi after the 7th BRICS Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

The meeting comes amid a stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in Doklam in Sikkim sector, that has led to tension in bilateral ties.