‘The Blue Whale’ game challenge seems to have claimed its first victim in India as a 14-year-old boy jumped off to his death in Mumbai on Saturday.

The boy reportedly jumped off the terrace of the Andheri building he stayed in allegedly after getting hooked to the game, which is based on a 50-day dare and the last stage of the game is suicide. The player has to tackle each challenge posted online daily.

The police are scanning the laptop, phone and other gadgets of the Class 9 student and enquiring from his friends about his behaviour. Police have, however, not found any sign of a whale etched into the victim’s skin, which is considered part of the game.

Some friends of the victim have reportedly told the police that he would not be going to school from Monday.

On Saturday, the boy went up to the sixth floor terrace and then the parapet of the wall at about 5.30pm. Residents from other buildings shouted out warnings, but he jumped off.

Experts say The Blue Whale challenge is difficult to track and hunt down and there is nothing much the government or police can do to stop the spread of the fatal game.