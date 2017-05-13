India rules out participation in China's OBOR

India on Saturday ruled out participation in China's mega One Belt One Road summit in Beijing, citing its objections to the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, that passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In a statement, a day ahead of the launch of the two-day summit in Beijing, India said that "Guided by our principled position in the matter, we have been urging China to engage in a meaningful dialogue on its connectivity initiative, ‘One Belt, One Road' which was later renamed as ‘Belt and Road Initiative'. We are awaiting a positive response from the Chinese side.

"Regarding the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is being projected as the flagship project of the BRI/OBOR, the international community is well aware of Ind'a's position. No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity."