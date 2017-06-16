India rejects OIC resolutions on Kashmir

India on Tuesday said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has no locus standi on the country's internal affairs after the 56-member body demanded that New Delhi implement the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.



In a statement here, India said it "notes with utmost regret that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), during its 44th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on July 10-11, has again adopted certain resolutions which contain factually incorrect and misleading references to matters internal to India, including the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India.



"India outrightly rejects all such references."



The statement further said that "the OIC has no locus standi on India's internal affairs. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future".



The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers had also called upon the United Nations and the international community to play their role in stopping the "continuing bloodshed" in Kashmir.



At the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on July 10 on the sidelines of the ministerial session, its Secretary General Yousef A Al-Othaimeen "highlighted the OIC's activities in dealing with the question of Jammu and Kashmir".



Al-Othaimeen also reaffirmed "the principled position of the OIC in fully supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle to achieve their legitimate rights, in particular the right to self-determination and human rights".