India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector of the International Border (IB) after which the Indian troops retaliated, sources said.



"Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at our troops in Jammu district at 7 a.m.," Border Security Force (BSF) sources said.



"BSF troops retaliated. The exchanges between the two sides continued till 7.30 am," they said.



Pakistan on Thursday had resorted to heavy firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.



One woman was killed in the shelling while two others, including her husband were injured.