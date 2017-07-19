India, Pakistan again trade fire at LoC

The Indian and Pakistani armies again engaged each other in heavy shelling and exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region on Wednesday, an officer said.



"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 8.45 a.m. onwards in Bhimber Gali sector along the LoC," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said here.



"The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," he said.



Two Indian Army soldiers were killed by the Pakistani side in shelling and firing at Indian positions at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.



Defence sources said the Pakistan Army had been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement with impunity during the last three days.