India, Pak extend pact reducing risk of n-accidents

Despite heightened tension, India and Pakistan on Monday extended their agreement on reducing the risk of accidents related to nuclear weapons by five years. The validity of the agreement was to end Monday.

"In accordance with Article 8 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Reducing the Risk of Accidents Relating to Nuclear Weapons, both countries have agreed to extend the Agreement for a further period of five years. The existing validity was up to February 20, 2017," The MEA said in a press release.

The agreement, which was signed in 2007, was last extended for five years in February 2012.

Under the accord, the two countries agreed to notify each other in the event of any accident related to nuclear weapons under their jurisdiction, which could create radio-active fallout with adverse effects on both sides of the border.

Under the agreement, the two countries are to use hotline links between foreign secretaries, diplomatic links or any other channel for any information in such situations. The pact also makes it binding on the two parties not to reveal any such information to a third party without the other's consent.