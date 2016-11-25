India might again take 'out of box' action against Pakistan, says Shah

The Narendra Modi government might again take "out of the box" against Pakistan if it continues to indulge in proxy war against India, BJP President Amit Shah told the party office bearers at a meeting on Friday.



Ahead of the party's national executive meeting, Shah addressed Bharatiya Janata Party national office-bearers at the national capital here. The Indian Army's "surgical strikes" against terrorist launching pads in Pakistan-held Kashmir and the Centre's move to demonetise Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes dominated his address.



"Shah during the meet hailed the September 29 military action against terrorists and said India might again take 'out of box' action if Pakistan persists with its policy of exporting terrorists to India," a party source said.



Among the other issues discussed at the meeting was the attacks on party activists and offices in West Bengal after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in a chit fund scam.



The national executive meeting, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah later in the day, assumes significance against the backdrop of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa scheduled for between the February 4 and March 8.



Among the host of party leaders present at the meeting were General secretaries Ram Lal and Kailash Vijayvargiya and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.



At the executive meeting, the party is expected to make demonetisation as the major plank for chalking out its strategy for the polls to the five state assemblies.



While Shah will deliver the inaugural address at the national executive, Modi is slated to give the valedictory speech at the two-day meeting. Senior party leaders, union ministers and Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states are to participate.