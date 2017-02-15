India keeps promise, gifts vehicles for Nepal polls

In line with the promise to help Nepal conduct its civic polls, India on Monday handed over several vehicles to the Election Commission (EC) of the Himalayan republic.

India's Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over different types of vehicles to Ayodhee Prasad Yadav, the Chief Eelction Commissioner of Nepal, by way of extending logistical support for smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections.



Five days after the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian assistance was announced.



Apart from the EC request, the government through the Ministry of Home Affairs had also requested for another 1,000 vehicles.



"India has provided different types of vehicles that include 35 double cabin pickups, seven Scorpio jeeps, four sedans, one SUV, one minibus, one microbus, 30 motorcycles and seven scooters," said a government official.



"India procured these vehicles at a cost of NPRs.89.17 million (1 NPR = 0.624577 INR) and gifted to us. These would be useful in supply of men and materials in different parts of the country for conducting the elections," he added.



During the handing over ceremony, Indian Ambassador Puri reiterated India's firm position on elections and recalled the Dahal-Modi conversation last week. Modi, apart from promising assistance in polls, had assured all support to achieve peace, stability and socio-economic transformation in Nepal.



In the past too, India has been extending support in the form of vehicles and other logistical equipment on the request of the Nepal government.



During the Second Constituent Assembly elections, the government of India had gifted 48 vehicles to the Election Commission and 716 vehicles to security agencies in Nepal.