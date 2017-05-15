As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, India called for immediate suspension of Jadhav's sentence and accused Pakistan of violating Vienna Convention by denying consular access.

“Prima facie case to entertain India's application is violation on Vienna convention. Kulbhushan Jadhav allegedly arrested in March, sentence confirmed in April. India made several attempts to get consular access which was denied by Pakistan,” India's representative Harish Salve said.

“Situation is grave and urgent and that is why we have demanded the intervention of the ICJ,” he said.

“Article 36 of the Vienna convention is a vital safeguard in administration of justice,” India's representative BD Sharma said, adding, “India and Pakistan are members of UN and hence adherent to ICJ.”

The ICJ was told that the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav in a Pakistan military court was farcical. “Pakistan has not provided any details on the case to India,” Deepak Mittal said, adding, “Visa not granted by Pakistan to parents of Jadhav.”

“Over the past one month, 18 executions have been carried out in Pakistan which is a threat to Jadhav,” Mittal added.

Jadhav was arrested on 3 March 2016 on spying charges and subsequently sentenced to death earlier this year by a military court in Pakistan.