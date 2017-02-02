India Innovation Index: States to be ranked on innovation from 2017

To make India an innovation-driven economy, NITI Aayog, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday launched a mega initiative “India Innovation Index” that will rank states on Innovations through country’s first online innovation index portal.

“This portal will be a first-of-its-kind online platform where Global Innovation Index indicators and India–centric data from various states will be coalesced and disseminated and updated periodically,” NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

“This will be a one-stop data warehouse and will track progress on each indicator at the National level and the State level on real-time basis," he added.

The index will capture data on innovation from all Indian states on innovation and regularly update it in real time.

Global Innovation Index indicators have been included in the index for making it more credible.

The access to this portal will be hosted on the NITI Aayog website, and it will update data periodically.