  1. Home
  2. India

India inks pact with World Bank to improve tech education

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    February 2, 2017 | 01:32 PM
World Bank building

World Bank headquarter in Washington DC (Photo: Getty Images)

India has signed a $201.50 million financing agreement with the World Bank to improve the quality of technical education in the country.

"Financing agreement for credit of $201.50 million for the 'Third Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP III)' was signed with the World Bank here on Tuesday," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The project aims at improving quality and equity in engineering institutes in the states and take initiatives to strengthen sector governance and performance, it said.

"The objective of the programme is to enhance quality and equity in participating engineering education institutes and improve the efficiency of the engineering education systems in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, the eight north-eastern states and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the statement said.

"The project has been designed as a disbursement-linked one, that is, the World Bank loan will be disbursed on achievement of specific outcomes," it added.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

PM Modi says Budget 2017-18 is 'Uttam' that will empower the poor. Do you agree?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.