India hopes for sovereign, independent, united Palestine: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and said India hopes to see a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel.

"We hope to see the realisation of a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel," Modi said.

After holding delegation level talks with Abbas in Delhi on Tuesday, Modi said, “India hopes for early resumption of talks between Palestinian and Israeli sides to move towards finding a comprehensive resolution.”

Abbas, on the other hand, condemned terrorism and said he has agreed with US to end conflict with Israel.

“We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Abbas said, adding, “Two weeks back, I met Donald Trump, where we agreed for constructive support on historic peace treaty to end conflict with Israel.”

India and Palestine signed five agreements after talks between Modi and Abbas were over.

Abbas is accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Foreign Minister Riad Malki, Diplomatic Adviser Majdi Khaldi, Presidency Spokesperson Nabil Aburdeineh and Palestine’s Chief Judge Mahmoud Habbash.

Abbas arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to India.

This is his fifth visit to India and the third state visit after his visits in 2008 and 2012.