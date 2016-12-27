  1. Home
India has taken up movement to embrace digital transactions: Modi

    December 29, 2016
Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

India has taken up the movement to embrace digital transactions with "unprecedented vigour", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday night while commenting on DigiDhan Mela organised in Goa.

"Today's #DigiDhanMela in Goa saw widescale participation. Colleagues @manoharparrikar, Shri Shripad Naik & CM Parsekar also took part," Modi tweeted.

"India has taken up the movement to embrace digital transactions with unprecedented vigour. My gratitude to people of India," he added.

The Prime Minister said every DigiDhan mela is "a fine way of learning about digital payments & even inspiring others to use digital means." 

