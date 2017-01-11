India has great potential to impact the world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the vast cultural heritage of India and said the country can have great impact on the world.

“We can have great impact on the world with our vast cultural heritage, if we have a sense of pride for it,” the prime minister said.

In his inaugural address at the National Conference of Central and state ministers and secretaries of Tourism, Culture and Sports in Kutch, Modi spoke about the importance of creating an environment conducive for the development of sports.

“Only providing infrastructure is not enough, conducive environment is very important for sports, something that cricket has in India,” Modi said adding, India has a lot more than just cricket and we need to map sports persons at district level to identify talent.

Talking about the potential of India's tourism industry, he said, “As far as tourism is concerned, India is blessed with so much potential and this can draw the world to India.”

“We need institutional arrangement that enables excellence in sports because I am sure every government wants to popularise sports,” Modi added.

The three-day conference beginning from Friday aims at achieving the necessary convergence among tourism, culture, youth affairs and sports areas and synergy between the Centre and state.

This is for the first time that state ministers of tourism, culture and sports are meeting together.