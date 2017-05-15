India has good case on Jadhav, says AG Mukul Rohatgi

As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to hear the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday said that India has a very good case at the ICJ on Jadhav case.

"India has a very good case in the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav case," Rohatgi said, adding, "It is clear Pakistan violated all rules, both in trial and human rights."

He said that Pakistan's trial of Jadhav had rejected all international laws as well as human rights, as he was tried in a military court without the presence of an attorney.

Senior cousel from India Harish Salve would represent India at the International Court of Justice.

According to reports, the ICJ had on 9 May put a stay on the death sentence given by Pakistan to Jadhav.

Jadhav was reportedly arrested on 3 March, 2016 in Balochistan's Mashkel area on claims of his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities.

