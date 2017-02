India has handed over a request for the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya to the British High Commission here, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said.



"We have today handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya as received from the CBI to the UK High Commission in New Delhi. We have requested the UK side to extradite him to face trial in India," said Vikas Swarup, the official spokesperson of the ministry.