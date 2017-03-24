India forced to approach ICJ after 16 consular requests, says MEA

With the International Court of Justice (ICJ) putting a stay on Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said India was forced to approach the ICJ after 16 consular requests to the Pakistan government was denied by the country.

"We had made 16 requests for consular access which were denied, we don't know status of Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother's petition," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He added that the government was forced to approach the ICJ in the interest of ensuring justice.

The MEA spokesperson informed that India had no information either regarding Jadhav’s health or whereabouts.

"Visas applied by family members to visit Jadhav in Pakistan to pursue the matter have not been granted so far," he said.

"We were informed by ICJ of the action initiated on our application and provisional measure that we sought," he added.

Jadhav, who was arrested in March last year by Pakistan, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court triggering tension between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)