India for freedom of navigation in South China Sea

India said on Thursday that there should be freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

"Our stand is there should be freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce (in South China Sea)," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister also said that no power can cast a ring around India.

"China has been building ports and facilities close to Indian maritime boundaries," she said.

"They have built a facility which they call logistic support facility at Djibouti. They have also developed ports at Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, Hambantota in Sri Lanka and Gwadar in Balochistan.

"But to say that India is being surrounded is not correct. India is alert towards its security. No power can surround or corner India," she said.

