India evolving as global hub in defence manufacturing: Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said the partnership between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and industries is transforming India into a global defence manufacturing hub.



He said this synergy provided the much-needed thrust for exporting defence products globally.



"We are taking necessary initiatives in this direction and I am sure that our state-of-the-art missiles and weapon systems will garner the much-needed interest in the global markets and generate foreign exchange," Parrikar said.



The Defence Minister was speaking during a visit to DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here.



Parrikar, who also visited the integration centre at Research Centre Imarat (RCI), reviewed ongoing missile technologies and related programmes.



He said MSME and private industries should tap huge knowledge and infrastructure base of the DRDO for creating a self-reliant defence industrial ecosystem.



He noted that the industries are significantly contributing in the realisation of various defence products with the know-how provided by the DRDO and few of them have even graduated as lead integrators.



"I admire the initiatives taken by the DRDO in signing MoUs with various universities in diversified research areas and these initiatives need to be further strengthened by frequent interactions for realisation of futuristic technological products," he added.



S. Christopher, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman DRDO along with G. Satheesh Reddy, Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems briefed the Defence Minister on various technological developments.



Parrikar congratulated all DRDO scientists for the recent successful missions including Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon, Long-Range Ballistic Missiles Agni V and Agni IV, Guided Pinaka and Astra.



He complimented the Missile Complex for indigenising various technology products and strengthening the defence industrial base in the country.