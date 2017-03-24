Hours after Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar meet Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit over the LoC attack, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Wednesday said that the country considered the mutilation of Indian soldiers a strong act of provocation.

"India considers the mutilation of Indian soldiers a strong act of provocation," Baglay said adding, "The country has demanded from Pakistan that whoever from their Army was behind this incident be punished."

"India's foreign secretary has conveyed our outrage at the killing and mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers to Pakistan High Commissioner. The Indian side has evidence that the act was carried out by personnel of the Pakistan army. We have demanded strong action against those responsible for this barbaric incident," he further said.

Earlier in the day India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit to register a strong protest against the barbaric act.

According to reports, Pakistan’s border action team (BAT) on Monday, opened fire at an Indian patrol unit at Krishna Ghati sector near the Line of Conrol (LoC) and killed and mutilated the bodies of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF head constable Prem Sagar.