India condemns Pakistan shrine blast

Condemning terrorism of all kinds, India on Friday deplored the attack on the Sufi shrine in Pakistan in which at least 80 persons were killed and about 200 injured.



"India has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We strongly deplore the terrorist attack at the shrine of Lal Shebhaz Qalandar yesterday (Thursday) that resulted in the loss of a large number of innocent lives," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.



The bomb blast on Thursday occurred in the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar, a revered 13th century Muslim saint, in Sehwan town of Sindh province. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

