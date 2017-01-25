India, China hold border personnel meeting

A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting was held on Wednesday between the delegations of Indian Army and their Chinese counterparts in Chushul sector of Ladakh region on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival.



"A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival was conducted today at Chinese BPM hut in Moldo garrison of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Chushul sector of Eastern Ladakh," a defence spokesman said here.



He said the Indian delegation was led by Brigadier R S Raman and the Chinese delegation was headed by senior Colonel Wang Jun Xian.



"The proceedings commenced by ceremonial hoisting of flags of both the countries, followed by ceremonial address by both delegation leaders and exchange of greetings and wishes.



Thereafter, the PLA personnel organised a cultural programme showcasing vibrant Chinese culture," the spokesman said.



Both the delegations interacted in a cordial and friendly environment, the spokesman said, adding the Chinese delegation also extended an invitation for another such meeting on January 29 at Daulat Beg Oldie.



"The delegation parted amidst feelings of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control," he added.