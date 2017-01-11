In yet another warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the neighbouring country must “walk away” from terror as India alone cannot walk the path of peace.

Addressing the second edition of the "Raisina Dialogue", India`s flagship geo-political conference, Modi also addressed China and said that the two Asian giants should develop together.

“India alone cannot walk the path of peace. Pakistan must walk away from terrorism if it wants dialogue with India,” Modi said.

“I see the development of India and China as an unprecedented opportunity, for our two countries and for the whole world,” he said further.

Highlighting that the world was going through “profound changes”, Modi said non-state actors were major contributors to the spread of challenges that countries were facing.

“An integrated neighbourhood is my dream. There is a need to strengthen connectivity and bring the region together. We need to guard against any inclination that promotes exclusion, specially in Asia,” he said.

“The world needs India's sustained rise, as much as India needs the world,” he said further.

