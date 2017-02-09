India asks UK to speed up Vijay Mallya' extradition

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Thursday met his British counterpart Patsy Wilkinson in New Delhi and pressed his demand to speed up extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

The meeting comes just two days after a joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reached London to hold talks with British prosecutors for the extradition of Mallya.

As per reports, Indian agencies are working on a two-fold strategy to counter any possible move by Mallya seeking a political plea to halt his possible extradition both in London and New Delhi.

The 61-year-old Mallya, who has been living in Britain since last year, was arrested by the Scotland Yard last month on the extradition request of India.

Mallya had sneaked out of India in March last year, a couple of days before Indian banks moved Supreme Court with a plea to pass an order banning the former Rajya Sabha member's movement outside the country.

Reports suggested that despite the extradition treaty signed between India and the UK in 1992, only one successful extradition of Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel has taken place. Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel was sent back to India in October 2016 to face trial over his involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

(With inputs from agencies)