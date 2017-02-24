India approves Rs.17,000 cr missile deal with Israel

The Centre has cleared a Rs.17,000 cr deal for jointly developing with Israel a medium-range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) for the Indian Army, officials said on Friday.



The missile will be the latest in a series of SAM systems being jointly developed with Israel for the Navy and the Air Force. The deal will be implemented by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI).



The approval comes ahead of a possible visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel later this year. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



According to officials, the proposal was shown the green light on Wednesday by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



From 2012 to 2016, Israel supplied 7.2 per cent of arms to India, as per the survey by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) - an international think-tank that researches on conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament.



According to it, India is the largest buyer of Israel's weapons with a 41 per cent share of its exports.