Inder Sekhri, 5 other Congressmen expelled from party

Punjab Congress on Thursday expelled Inder Sekhri, who is contesting Assembly polls against party's official candidate, and his five supporters from primary membership for their alleged anti-party activities.



In a letter, PPCC president Amarinder Singh said Inder Sekhri, who is contesting election from Batala Assembly constituency against party's nominated candidate Ashwani Sekhri, and his five supporters were expelled permanently from primary membership.



Inder Sekhri is brother of Ashwani Sekhri.



The other leaders expelled were Manjit Singh Hanspal, vice president of party's OBC cell Punjab, Ramesh Verma, district vice president, Amrik Singh Mika, district chairman of Congress sewa dal, Jatinder Mana advocate, district president of legal cell and Chander Mohan Vij.



Meanwhile, when contacted Inder Sekhri said he had brought a number of "anti-party activities" of Ashwani into the notice of PPCC and AICC but no action was taken against him.