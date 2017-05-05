Improve quality of legislative debate, advises President

President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday called for improving the quality of debate in the Indian legislatures, saying India can't continue to be a democratic role model to the world simply on the basis of the size of its electorate.

Delivering the first Bhairon Singh Shekhawat memorial lecture here, the President said debate, dissension and decision are always important in parliamentary functioning.

"The brilliant tradition and the rights enshrined in the Constitution, endorsed by Indian people, by participating in 14 parliamentary elections... we are substantially wasting the privileges given to us; the members... you can't remain a role model to the world simply by the size of your electorate unless you have quality in your deliberations, discussions."

The President also presented the 1st Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Lifetime Achievement Honour in Public Service to Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.