Impossible to track citizens through Aadhaar, SC told

The issuing agency, Unique Identification Authority of India, that has given identification number to millions of citizens across the country told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it is virtually impossible to use Aadhaar to track citizens.

UIDAI said there were safeguards built into the law and its systems to ensure that the government could not use Aadhaar for surveillance even if a court were to permit them.

The agency also suggested that too much was being made of privacy being a fundamental right. "Nothing is private in the online era," the UIDAI told a nine-judge Constitution bench that is considering whether privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen. If the court holds that it is a fundamental right, it could have implications for Aadhaar, and the agency that issues the numbers, UIDAI.

The UIDAI was first set up to issue Aadhaar numbers in 2009. But because Parliament could not pass the law to give legal cover to the unique identification number, the agency had to collect personal information about residents under executive instructions.

The top court had been hearing petitions that questioned collection of private information from citizens without any legal backing.