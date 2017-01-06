Implement mechanism to verify mobile users: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court in Monday directed the Union government to implement effective mechanism within a year to verify identities of existing mobile users.

“SC asks Centre to put in place within a year effective mechanism to verify identities of existing mobile users,” media reports stated.

As the mobile phones are now being used for banking also, the top court on January 23 had asked the Union government identify the steps which can be taken to scrutinise the mobile users in the country.

An NGO has filled a plea in the court for a proper mechanism to check the authenticity of information provided by mobile users.