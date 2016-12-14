Immunity to Sahara or immunity to Modi, asks Rahul

Following a tax settlement authority granting immunity from prosecution to Sahara India, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi pointed fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why is he afraid of a probe.



"Immunity for Sahara or immunity for Modiji? If your conscience is clear, Modiji, why fear investigation?" said Gandhi on Twitter posting a media report.



According to a report run by an English daily, the Income Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) has granted Sahara India immunity from prosecution and penalty in connection with the raids conducted in November 2014, during which "diaries" listing alleged payoffs to politicians were recovered.



The report also claimed that the ITSC had earlier rejected the application of the company but readmitted it on September 5, 2016. The final order granting relief to the company came on November 10, 2016.



Gandhi, now holidaying abroad, had referred to the dairies alleging that Modi had received kickbacks from the company when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.



The BJP has dismissed Gandhi's allegations against Modi.