Ignored by authorities, TN farmers receive help from Gurdwara

God provides, so they say. The adage holds true for Tamil Nadu farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar, who are receiving help from Guru’s abode (Gurdwara) when authorities had turned their back on them.

Demanding loan waiver and drought-relief package, a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for more than three months. To keep the farmers spirited for the fight, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has opened their kitchen to feed those who feed the fellow countrymen.

The caretakers of Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, situated in central Delhi, have taken the responsibility on their shoulder to not let the farmers go hungry.

The farmers have been putting up in a tent along the Jantar Mantar lane for more than three months now. The farming community of India’s southern state faced 60 per cent rainfall deficit this year, leading to crop failures.

The farmers are demanding a Rs.40,000-crore drought relief package, loan waiver and establishment of Cauvery Management Board to look after farmers’ concern and price regulation.