ICJ to hear Kulbhushan's case on 15 May

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday night said that it will hold public hearings in the case of Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on May 15.

The announcement from the ICJ comes a day after it stayed Jadhav's execution following India's initiation of proceedings against Pakistan.

"The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings on Monday, May 15, 2017...in the proceedings instituted by India on May 8, 2017 against Pakistan. The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by India," the ICJ said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India was forced to approach the ICJ after 16 consular requests to the Pakistan government was denied by the country.

"We had made 16 requests for consular access which were denied, we don't know status of Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother's petition," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He added that the government was forced to approach the ICJ in the interest of ensuring justice.

The MEA spokesperson informed that India had no information either regarding Jadhav’s health or whereabouts.

"Visas applied by family members to visit Jadhav in Pakistan to pursue the matter have not been granted so far," he said.

"We were informed by ICJ of the action initiated on our application and provisional measure that we sought," he added.

Jadhav, 46, was given death sentence last month by the Field General Court Martial in Pakistan, evoking a sharp reaction in India which warned Pakistan of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out.

(With inputs from agencies)