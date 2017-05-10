  1. Home
ICJ to deliver Jadhav verdict on Thursday

    IANS | The Hague

    May 17, 2017 | 06:16 PM
Kulbhushan Jadhav (PHOTO: Twitter)

The International Court of Justice will announce its verdict on Thursday on India's appeal against the death sentence awarded by a Pakistani military court to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The verdict is set to be announced at 3.30 pm. (IST).

The verdict comes after India and Pakistan clashed on Monday at the ICJ over Jadhav with New Delhi invoking the court's jurisdiction to see that the death sentence against him is annulled immediately. 

Pakistan has said that India had no right to invoke the jurisdiction of the court because the Vienna Convention does not provide for matters relating to spies, terrorists and those who indulge in espionage.

