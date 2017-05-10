ICJ stays death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadav

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has suspended the death sentence on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.

"I have spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court," she said in a tweet.

Article 74, paragraph 4 of the ICJ says "pending the meeting of the Court, the President may call upon the parties to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects".

India had moved the court on Monday seeking a set of reliefs including "by way of suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused", and "restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court".