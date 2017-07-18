Candidates trying to get their ICAI CA results 2017 (Final), CPT (June 2017) has been declared on the official website icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org at 2:00 PM.

ICAI CA final 2017 results is declared on the ICAI official website and now candidates have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to check their results.

As per the updates, around 1,32,000 candidates entered the examination hall for ICAI CA 2017 final examination and about 93,300 students appeared for Common Proficiency Test : June 2017 (CPT) examination across 372 examination centers.

Along with this candidates can also check their ICAI CA Final, CPT 2017 results via SMS service and for this candidates have to type a message in the following format and send it to 58888.

For ICAI CA Final result 2017: type CAFINAL CPT Roll Number and send it to 58888.

For CPT results: type CACPT and six-digit CPT Roll Number and send it to 58888.