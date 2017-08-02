Candidates waiting to check their ICAI CA IPC may results 2017 don’t need to wait much. As per the updates, ICAI IPC may results 2017 will be declared on the official website i.e. www.icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult/, http://www.icai.org.in at 6:00 PM.

Candidates trying to check their ICAI Intermediate (IPC) results 2017, ICAI Intermediate (IPC) Examination – UNITS have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other asked information to get the results on screen.

Lakhs of candidates appeared for the ICAI IPC May results 2017 across 430 examination centres in the country.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website some of the candidates may face technical issues in reaching the ICAI result website in such case candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result page to get the result.

Along with this candidates can also check their ICAI IPC 2017 May results via SMS service. For this candidates need to type a message in the following format i.e. CAINTER (space) 6 digits roll number and send it to 58888.

Candidates are advised to keep a soft copy of the exam result for future purpose.