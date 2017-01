The results of the Institute of Banking Selection (IBPS) Clerk Mains 2016 examinations is expected to be declared on January 15, a release stated on Friday.

To check their results, candidates can log on to the official website www.ibps.in.

The IBPS had conducted the exam on December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017 to recruit candidates for a clerical post.

Those who successfully qualify the mains will be eligible to get appointed in public sector banks on the basis of the merit, the release added.