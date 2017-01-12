IAF operates special flight to Kargil

Indian Air Force is operating a special flight between Jammu and Kargil on request of Jammu and Kashmir government to facilitate passage of stranded people, a statement said.

On Wednesday, an AN-32 aircraft from Chandigarh carried 31 passengers from Kargil to Jammu and 46 passengers from Jammu to Kargil.

A flight was scheduled for Tuesday, but could not operate due to bad weather.

Almost every year during peak winters, the special flight is operated on request of the state government.