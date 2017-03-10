The Income Tax Department continued its operation on Wednesday and raided the properties of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and daughter, a day after it swooped on the RJD leader in connection with the benami land deal case.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday raided at least 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in connection with the alleged benami deals worth Rs.1,000 crore being linked to Lalu and others.

Officials said the department raided the premises of some prominent businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari and few others.

“People and businessmen connected with the land deal involving Lalu Prasad and his family are under the scanner. There are allegations of benami deals worth about Rs. 1,000 crore and subsequent tax evasion,” a senior I-T official said.

Last week, the BJP had accused Lalu, his daughter Misa Bharti, an MP, and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, both Bihar Ministers, of being involved in corrupt land deals, and asked the Central government to probe one such transaction in Delhi.

“All the companies owned by Lalu Prasad’s family members for the purpose of these land transactions had no employees, no business activities and no turnover,” BJP minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said.

Earlier in the day, RJD and BJP workers clashed outside the saffron party office in Patna. The RJD activists turned up to stage a protest against the raids, leading to the clash.

The RJD workers were angry against senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who had accused Lalu and his family of acquiring illegal wealth.

(With inputs from agencies)