Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was the "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh as he slammed the successive governments of SP, BSP and Congress for failing to curb the high-crime graph in the state.

“Krishna was born in Uttar Pradesh but made Gujarat his karma bhoomi. I was born in Gujarat but I am the adopted son of UP. I cannot ditch the state that has given me this great honour,” Modi said at a public rally in Hardoi.

He lambasted the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) for not maintaining law and order in the state.

“UP notorious for maximum number of gangrapes in the country and it also witnesses the highest political murders,” said Modi.

“The SP, BSP (Bahujan Samajwadi Party) and the Congress have not focuses on how to bring in development in the state. All they are concerned about is how to use the people here as vote banks,” Modi added.

However, the fact remains that India will progress only if UP develops, Modi said further.

The third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 19. A total of 69 assembly seats spread over 12 districts will go to polls.