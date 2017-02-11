‘I am fighting those who looted the country for 70 years’

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his fight was against those who have “looted the country for 70 years” and he needed the support of honest people.

“Nation has been gripped in corruption. But I assure you all that my fight against corruption would not stop. My fight is for the honest,” Modi said in a rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand which goes to polls on February 15.

“I know there'll be difficulties in fight against who've looted the country for 70 years. But our fight will keep on going,” he added.

Modi further said that Uttarakhand had the potential to attract tourists from the entire world and that’s why the central government has allotted Rs.12000 crore for connecting the Char Dham tourist circuit.

“If you want dev bhoomi to develop, I urge all of you to vote for BJP,” he said.